B20 has important role to play; can be value adding for world, says N Chandrasekaran

PTI
Jan 23, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. It is among the most prominent engagement groups in G20, with companies and business organizations as participants.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

The Business-20 has a unique opportunity and a very important role to play in working out agenda that can be value adding for all G-20 nations and the rest of the world, B20 India Chair N Chandrasekaran said on Monday.

In his address at the B20 India inception meeting here, Chandrasekaran, who is also the Chairman of Tata Sons, said during India's leadership of the forum, various initiatives would be taken up in several areas, including global supply chain, creative skills, circular economy, digital transformation and financial inclusion.

"India is in a very unique position in the world at a time (when) we are seeing several moving parts, and B20, during India's leadership of G20, has a unique opportunity and has a very important role to play," he said.

Chandrasekaran said industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has been associated with the B20 forum for the last 12 years since 2010 in some form.

"So, we've had the opportunity to look at the evolution and the progress (of B20) over the years and have been able to relate it to the context in which the world is functioning today and able to work out an agenda which we think is very exciting and can be value adding for all G20 nations or in fact for the rest of the world not only to India," he asserted.