Azure Power's 90 MW solar power project in Assam inaugurated

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), a leading sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India, announced that its 90 MW solar power project in Assam, the largest solar power project in the state.

It was inaugurated by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in presence of Minister of Power; Cooperation, Mines & Minerals; Indigenous & Tribal and Culture Department Nandita Gorlosa, Minister, Environment & Forest, Act East Policy Affairs, Welfare of Minorities Dept Chandra Mohan Patowary, and Guardian Minister of Kamrup, and other key dignitaries.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the project at a special ceremony, jointly hosted by Azure Power and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) at a two-day event in Udalguri and Boko districts of the state.

The power generated by the plant will be supplied to Assam Power Distribution Company Limited under a long term 25-year PPA. The project spread across four districts Udalguri, Boko, Nagaon, and Cachar, was commissioned in phases.Commenting on the inauguration, Harsh Shah, CEO, Azure Power said – "The commissioning of our 90 MW solar power plant, the largest in Assam, is an indication of our strong project development and execution skills. In addition to meeting the state’s sustainability targets, our project will help in creating a self-sustaining ecosystem by providing jobs, skill development, and revenue opportunities for the local population,"

"Our sincere gratitude to the Honorable Chief Minister of Assam, APDCL, and all local stakeholders for their cooperation and support," added Harsh. Shri Rakesh Kumar IAS, MD, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited said, "Participation of Azure Power in Assam’s journey towards clean and green energy is appreciable. These projects strengthen the resolve to reduce carbon emissions in the state, in line with the declaration of Hon’ble Prime Minister at Glasgow. Such endeavours will pave the way for making Assam one of the top states of the country as envisioned by Hon’ble Chief Minister."

