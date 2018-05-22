App
May 22, 2018 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Azure Power wins 200MW solar projects in Maharashtra

Azure Power today announced it has bagged four 50 MW solar projects for a cumulative capacity of 200 MW in Maharashtra. The company has "crossed the 2 GW milestone solar portfolio" by winning these projects, Azure said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The solar power projects were auctioned by Maharashtra State Power Generation Co (Mahagenco). Azure Power will sign a 25-year power purchase pact with Mahagenco at a tariff of Rs 3.07 per kWh.

The solar power projects were auctioned by Maharashtra State Power Generation Co (Mahagenco). Azure Power will sign a 25-year power purchase pact with Mahagenco at a tariff of Rs 3.07 per kWh.

The projects are expected to be commissioned in 2019.

With a pan India portfolio of over 2 GW across 23 states, Azure Power has developed, constructed and operated solar projects of varying sizes.

tags #Companies #Current Affairs

