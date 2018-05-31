App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Azure Power raises $135 mn through debt financing

Solar rooftop firm Azure Power today said it has raised USD 135 million though debt financing from a consortium of development finance institutions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Solar rooftop firm Azure Power today said it has raised USD 135 million though debt financing from a consortium of development finance institutions.

The company plans to use the funds to finance around 200 MW of its solar rooftop projects across India, the company said in a statement.

The funding which was led by the International Finance Corporation, included other investors like Dutch development bank FMO, Societe de Promotion et de Participation pour la Cooperation Economique (Proparco) the French development finance institution, and Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG (OeEB) the development bank of Austria.

"This financing will enable us to rapidly expand our Azure rooftop power platform in India," company's founder, chairman and chief executive officer Inderpreet Wadhwa said.

The firm offers rooftop solar power solutions for commercial, industrial, government, and institutional customers in cities across India.

"Earlier, we had invested around USD 30 million in Azure Power, and this will be our second investment," FMO chief investment officer Linda Broekhuizen said.
First Published on May 31, 2018 08:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.