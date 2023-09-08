Azim Premji, Rishad Premji hold talks on 'Brand Bengaluru' with Karnataka CM, deputy CM

The Chief Minister's Office said that the Premjis met CM Siddaramaiah, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar and Rajneesh Goel, Additional Chief Secretary to CM and discussed a range of issues. Later, they also met Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at his residence in Sadashivanagar

Wipro founder Azim Premji and company CEO Rishad Premji on September 8 met with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to discuss issues related to Brand Bengaluru and also on the education sector.

Karnataka Chief Minister's Office said that Premjis met CM Siddaramaiah, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar and Rajneesh Goel, Additional Chief Secretary to CM and discussed a range of issues.

Later, they also met Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at his residence in Sadashivanagar. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shivakumar said, "Wipro is an asset to the country. It has created employment opportunities by reducing the burden on the government. We are providing full cooperation. Their desire is cooperation in rural education, and I am fully supportive of that. We are all going to work together".

The meeting took place against the backdrop of the Congress-led government's efforts to promote 'Brand Bengaluru' to enhance the city's tech capital image and engage corporates in the education sector.

The Karnataka government aims to increase corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending in the education sector to Rs 2,854 crore during the financial year 2023-2024.

Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, announced on August 18 that the state government has received around 70,000 suggestions from citizens regarding seven issues aimed at enhancing 'Brand Bengaluru.' The deputy CM, who recently met with industry leaders, also announced his aim to create a master plan for Bengaluru within six months.

