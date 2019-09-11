App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 02:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Azim Premji, promoter group entities sold 22.46 cr shares worth Rs 7,300 cr during Wipro buyback

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Wipro said it had bought back 32.3 crore equity shares under the buyback scheme at Rs 325 apiece, and the total amount utilised was about Rs 10,499.99 crore.

Azim Premji and other promoter group entities sold about 22.46 crore shares worth over Rs 7,300 crore during the Wipro buyback offer that closed last month.

Approximately 6.12 crore shares from Azim Premji Partner representing Zash Traders, 6.03 crore shares from Azim Premji Partner representing Prazim Traders and 5.02 crore shares from Azim Premji Partner representing Hasham Traders were accepted under the buyback, it added.

About 4.05 crore shares from Azim Premji Trust and 1.22 crore shares from Azim Premji were also accepted under the buyback offer, the filing said.

Over 1.34 crore shares were sold by Life Insurance Corporation of India during the process, it added.

Post the buyback, the promoter group now holds 74.05 percent stake in Wipro.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies

