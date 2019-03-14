Azim Premji to donate $21 billion: Is he among the world's top 10 philanthropists?

Azim Premji on March 13 earmarked economic benefits of about 34 percent of his shares in Wipro, worth $21 billion (Rs 52,750 crore) for his foundation involved in philanthropy. While this has made Premji India's most generous billionaire, does he join the world's top 10 philanthropists? Scroll down to find out the world's top 10 philanthropists. (Image: Reuters)