Azim Premji to donate $21 billion: Is he among the world's top 10 philanthropists?

These are the world's top 10 most philanthropic billionaires, according to Comparethemarket.com’s latest study. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Azim Premji on March 13 earmarked economic benefits of about 34 percent of his shares in Wipro, worth $21 billion (Rs 52,750 crore) for his foundation involved in philanthropy. While this has made Premji India's most generous billionaire, does he join the world's top 10 philanthropists? Scroll down to find out the world's top 10 philanthropists. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Rank 10 | Ma Huateng - China | Net worth (2018): $45.3 billion | Amount donated: $2 billion | Percentage of new wealth: 4.43% (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Rank 9 | Sergey Brin - US | Net worth (2018): $47.5 billion | Amount donated: $2.2 billion | Percentage of new wealth: 4.63% (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Rank 8 | Li Ka-shing - China | Net worth (2018): $34.9 billion | Amount donated: $1.8 billion | Percentage of new wealth: 5.33% (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Rank 7 | He Xiangjian (On the left of CM Devendra Fadnavis) - China | Net worth (2018): $20.1 billion | Amount donated: $1.1 billion | Percentage of new wealth: 5.47% (Image: PTI) 6/11 Rank 6 | Carlos Slim Helu & family - Mexico | Net worth (2018): $67.1 billion | Amount donated: $4 billion | Percentage of new wealth: 5.96% (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Rank 5 | Michael Dell - US | Net worth (2018): $22.7 billion | Amount donated: $2 billion | Percentage of new wealth: 8.89% (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Rank 4 | Phil Knight & family - US | Net worth (2018): $29.6 billion | Amount donated: $2.9 billion | Percentage of new wealth: 10.10% (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Rank 3 | Michael Bloomberg - US | Net worth (2018): $50 billion | Amount donated: $6 billion | Percentage of new wealth: 12% (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Rank 2 | Bill Gates - US | Net worth (2018): $90 billion | Amount donated: $41 billion | Percentage of new wealth: 45.56% (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Rank 1 | Warren Buffett - US | Net worth (2018): $84 billion | Amount donated: $46.6 billion | Percentage of new wealth: 55.48% (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 14, 2019 12:07 pm