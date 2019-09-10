Azerbaijan sees 80% rise in tourists from India, holds roadshow in Delhi

Tourism from India to Azerbaijan increased by 80 percent in 2019. With a direct flight from Delhi and a simplified electronic visa procedure for Indian passport holders, Indian travellers have taken interest in Azerbaijan.

The new initiatives are expected to improve Azerbaijan’s ranking among countries with a high tourism contribution towards national GDP, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council 2018 Impact Report.

It is forecast to be at 6 percent per annum over the course of the next 10 years, ranking it amongst the world’s top 20 high-potential countries.

Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), the national body that supports Azerbaijan’s growing tourism industry, is holding a three-city roadshow in India. Running from 9-13 September and visiting Delhi, Bangaluru, and Mumbai.

Situated at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, Azerbaijan has nine of the world’s eleven climate zones, offering travellers an affordable European experience all year round.

“Azerbaijan is the ideal destination for numerous reasons. With excellent connectivity and a wide variety of experiences, Baku is an affluent city with modern infrastructure. It is still a relatively unexplored destination, which is a key selling point for Indian tourists who want a unique experience,” said H.E. Mr. Ashraf Shikhaliyev, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to India.

Tourism is the cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s diversified economic growth and the recent investments in tourism and country promotion are a testimony to the fact that Azerbaijan is poised to become a premium MICE destination with a well-developed corporate infrastructure equipped to host large-scale business meetings and conferences,” commented Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

