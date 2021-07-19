Azam Khan's condition deteriorates, referred to Lucknow hospital

Azam Khan

The health condition of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, lodged in the Sitapur jail, deteriorated on Monday morning after which he was referred to a hospital in Lucknow, prison officials said.

Khan complained of breathing difficulty in the morning and was promptly checked by a team of doctors from the district hospital, said R S Yadav, Jailer, Sitapur District Jail.

His oxygen level was found low in the primary check-up and was advised better treatment at a hospital in Lucknow, he said. Khan was soon referred to the Medanta Hospital Lucknow from where he was recently discharged after his COVID-19 treatment, the jail official said.

Khan was sent to Lucknow around 2 pm in an ambulance escorted by police, he added.

The SP leader, lodged in the jail in connection with cheating and many other cases, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow in May after being infected with COVID-19.