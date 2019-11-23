Ayushmann Khurranna scores third century with Bala after '100 Crore Club' superhits Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl

Joginder Tuteja

Ayushmann Khurranna has scored his third big success in quick time. Bala has entered the 100 Crore Club in just 15 days with overall collections already hitting Rs 100.15 crore.

The film has been gladly accepted by audiences and would cover some more distance before it readies for its satellite and digital arrival.

Bala follows the super success of films such as Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl which were spearheaded by Khurranna. The actor has had a fabulous run since Bareilly Ki Barfi.

And while Andhadhun managed to cross the Rs 75 crore mark last year, Badhaai Ho did even better by almost doubling that number and collecting Rs 138 crore, turning out to be Khurranna's debut entry in the 100 Crore Club.

There has been no looking back ever since for the actor as even his serious, content-driven Article 15 did good business of Rs 65.45 crore.

Nonetheless, he was already bracing up for an even bigger film once Dream Girl hit the screens. That film did even better as it collected Rs 142.26 crore, turning out to be the biggest box office earner ever for Khurranna.

At one point, it seemed that Bala may one up Dream Girl and though that has not happened, it has still done well enough to cross the century mark, turning out to be the actor's third film in past four releases to achieve that.

The way things are going for the Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik film, it should manage to do Rs 120 crore before the close of its run.

Between Bareilly Ki Barfi and Bala, Khurranna has scored seven successes in a row, Shubh Mangal Savdhan being the other film to keep the numbers churning at the box office.

Now the second instalment of the franchise, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan, is set to arrive in February next year. This time around, it is the love story of a gay couple and yet again, Khurranna has picked up the mantle of bringing a taboo subject on screen for the audiences.