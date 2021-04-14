AYUSH Ministry's manufacturing unit IMPCL achieves highest-ever turnover of over Rs 160 crore

Representative image

With its products attracting more buyers, Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL), the public sector manufacturing unit of the Ministry of AYUSH, has recorded its highest-ever turnover of Rs 164 crore in 2020-21.

The company has recorded an all-time high profit of approximately Rs 12 crore, the AYUSH Ministry said. Its previous highest turnover was Rs 97 crore in 2019-20.

This growth is reflective of the fast-growing adoption of AYUSH products and services by the public following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said. Adding another feather in IMPCL's cap, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation recommended its 18 Ayurvedic products for WHO-GMP/COPP certification subject to certain observations in March 2021.

The WHO provides 'World Health Organization, Good Manufacturing Practices / Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (WHO-GMP/CoPP)' certification to companies after conducting an inspection. This certification is an endorsement of the quality of IMPCL's products. It will help IMPCL to commence export of quality medicines.

IMPCL is one of the most trusted manufacturers of AYUSH medicines in the country and is known for the authenticity of its formulations. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was able to cater to the needs of the country in the shortest time, probably the first company in the country to provide Immuno boosting medicines as AurakshaImmuno Boosting Kit. At Rs 350, it is one of the lowest-priced such kits and is also available on Amazon. Nearly 2 lakh such kits have been sold in the last two months," the statement said.

At present, IMPCL is manufacturing 656 classical Ayurvedic, 332 Unani and 71 proprietary Ayurvedic medicines for various diseases spectrum.