Axiscades bags repeat work order from Airbus to provide engineering services

Axiscades Technologies

Homegrown Axiscades Technologies on Tuesday said it has received a repeat work order to provide engineering services for product design for all aircraft programmes of global aerospace leader Airbus.

In a statement, Axiscades said it has "bagged repeat work order to provide engineering services for product design and development and plant engineering for all Airbus aircraft programmes".

The Bengaluru-based technology solutions provider did not disclose the deal size.

David Bradley, Chairman of Axiscades Technologies Ltd, said, "Over two decades of experience and exposure across various categories of aircraft programmes makes us best poised to contribute to Airbus vision. We will provide the desired value and competitive edge that Airbus seeks through the combination of its deep domain expertise and digital & industry-leading technologies".

According to the company, it has been awarded the contract by Airbus for the fourth time.

Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO and MD of Axiscades Technologies Ltd, said his company will continue to address the niche and critical areas of aerospace engineering and expand in domains catering to new technologies and intelligent solutions.

Axiscades is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider catering to sectors like aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive, and energy among others.