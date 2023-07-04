Axiscades appoints former DRDO Chairman S Christopher as Director

Christopher holds an engineering degree from University of Madras, M-Tech in Microwaves and Radar Engineering from IIT, Kharagpur, and PhD in Antenna and Measurement Techniques from IIT Madras.

Engineering solutions provider Axiscades Technologies Ltd has onboarded former DRDO Chairman S Christopher as a director in the company. His appointment is effective June 30, 2023, Axiscades said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Former DRDO Chairman and Secretary of the Department of Defence – R&D, S Christopher, joins the board of Axiscades. His appointment as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director is from June 30, 2023," it said.

Christopher holds an engineering degree from University of Madras, M-Tech in Microwaves and Radar Engineering from IIT, Kharagpur, and PhD in Antenna and Measurement Techniques from IIT Madras.

In his over two decades of career as a scientist, he has earned many recognitions and is also known as the man behind the indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system in defence.

"S Christopher will greatly enhance our strategic capabilities and contribute significantly to enhance the company's offerings in advanced defense solutions to our global customers and Indian defense," Axiscades CEO and MD Arun Krishnamurthi said.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider catering to sectors like aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive, and energy among others.

The company also provides engineering services for product design for all aircraft programmes of global aerospace leader Airbus. The company also provides engineering services for product design for all aircraft programmes of global aerospace leader Airbus.