Axis Solutions bets big on city surveillance projects, corporates for growing India biz

Axis Communications is betting on city surveillance projects in the country along with strong demand from sectors like retail, education and hospitality to drive growth of its India business.

The Swedish company, which recently bagged a community CCTV project with close to 1,500 cameras in Hyderabad, said it is witnessing double-digit growth in its business in India.

"There is strong demand in sectors like retail, education, manufacturing, hospitality and healthcare. Besides, smart cities and city surveillance projects also present a good growth opportunity for us," Axis Communications Sales Director India and SAARC Sudhindra Holla said.

The company has undertaken the Mysore City Palace project and also works with companies like Cafe Coffee Day, Fortis and Persistent.