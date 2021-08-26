MARKET NEWS

English
Axis My India plans two-way communication and facilitation platform to link citizens, government, firms

The platform, likely to be launched by next January, will help the government and companies disseminate and gather information in multiple languages.

Gulam Jeelani
August 26, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST
Pradeep Gupta, managing director of Axis My India (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Consumer data intelligence company, Axis My India, plans to launch what it says will be India’s first two-way communication and facilitation platform by January next year.

The Rs 500 crore venture, comprising a mobile App, website and physical presence, will focus on engagement and grievance resolution of citizens and provide employment opportunities and other content.

“This will be done through partnership with central and state governments, policy makers, corporate, brands, service providers and content creators,”  Pradeep Gupta, renowned psephologist and managing director of Axis My India, said in a conversation with Moneycontrol.

Gupta said the venture create awareness about different schemes, products and brands by publishing content in regional languages.

“The human being is a consumer for corporates, a citizen for the government and a voter for a politician. What we are trying to do is to make sense of their need and put forward to the right stake holder for their benefits,” Gupta said.

The platform will gather problems and take them to authorities, disseminate information about government schemes and connect service providers with seekers.

Enrolled users can feed information and receive output in 13 different languages using applications, text, audio, video, email and even in person. The company aims to connect with all 25 crore households of the country and send the desired information on a daily basis.

“Say, for example, a teenage IT professional is looking for a job in Kochi. The platform provides him employment opportunities in Kochi every morning,” he said.

Aggregating service providers

It will aggregate service providers such as masons, carpenters and contractors in a central repository.

Gupta said that the platform can also help companies. “By identifying real social needs and providing simple implementable solutions we will help corporates in execution and monitoring of CSR,” Gupta said.

Axis My India already has a vast network of surveyors but it will need at least 4-5 people in each of the 700-plus districts for the project.

“We are looking at an investment of Rs 500 crore to support the platform, including capital expenditure and operational expenditure. The cost structure will include the payroll, administration technology, platform development/maintenance – App, Website, call centre and other infrastructure

The company will generate revenue through advertising, subscription, facilitation fee, ground activation-execution and monitoring of CSR activities.

“Lots of the information will be available across demographics to the government, to the brands and to the corporates, which we can use to generate revenue,” Gupta said.
Gulam Jeelani is a journalist with over 11 years of reporting experience. Based in New Delhi, he covers politics and governance for Moneycontrol.
first published: Aug 26, 2021 08:13 am

