English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Axis group entities become co-promoters of Max Life Insurance

Axis Entities will own 12.99 percent stake in Max Life.

Moneycontrol News
April 06, 2021 / 06:54 PM IST
Axis Bank decided to pull the shutters on the operations of its UK subsidiary in July last year (Representative image)

Axis Bank decided to pull the shutters on the operations of its UK subsidiary in July last year (Representative image)

Private sector lender Axis Bank on April 6 said the Axis group entities have become the co-promoters of Max Life Insurance following the acquisition of a 12.99 percent stake in the insurance firm.

The two subsidiaries, Axis Capital Limited and Axis Securities Limited, together with the bank-- are now the co-promoters of Max Life Insurance after completion of the acquisition of 12.99 percent in Max Life, the bank said in a release.

The board of Max Life recorded the closure of the deal on April 6, the bank said, adding that following the development, Max Life’s board will be recast with three Axis nominees.

Further, the Axis Entities have a right to acquire an additional stake of up to 7 percent in Max Life, in one or more tranches, subject to regulatory approvals.

The transaction was completed after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) gave its formal approval in February this year.

Close
Max Life’s holding company Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank had first announced their intent to bring in the latter as a strategic partner in Max Life in February 2020.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Axis Bank
first published: Apr 6, 2021 06:51 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.