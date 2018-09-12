App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 05:10 PM IST

Axis Capital maintains 'buy' call on Tech Mahindra

Shares of the company have dropped 2.1 percent over the past seven days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Axis Capital has maintained its "buy" call on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1,000.

Axis Capital says it expects the company's revenue growth and deal closure for the communication vertical to accelerate over Q2 and Q4.

The research firm sees mid-single digit growth for Tech Mahindra's communication business and high-single digit growth for enterprise business.

Re-rating of the stock could follow a recovery in the telecom sector.

Axis Capital expects Tech Mahindra's compund annual growth rate (CAGR) to hit high-teen earnings over FY18-20, and margins-led earnings upgrade to continue in FY19.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently cancelled Tech Mahindra's licence to issue pre-paid cards under voluntary surrender of authorisation by the company.

At 14:19 hrs Tech Mahindra was quoting at Rs 746.60, down Rs 0.10, or 0.01 percent.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 05:10 pm

