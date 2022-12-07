Axis Bank to raise funds via bonds worth Rs 12,000 crore

Private lender Axis Bank on December 7 announced it will raise funds via Tier II bonds aggregating to a total of Rs 12,000 crore.

The offer comprises of a base issue of up to 1,000 bonds aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to 11,000 bonds aggregating to Rs 11,000 crore, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

"The Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing unsecured, rated, listed, subordinated, taxable, non-convertible, Basel III compliant Tier II bonds aggregating to total issue size up to Rs. 12,000 Crores. The offer comprises of a base issue of up to 1,000 Bonds aggregating to Rs. 1,000 Crores with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to 11,000 Bonds aggregating to Rs. 11,000 Crores," according to the filing.

In April, Axis Bank had said that its board had approved capital raise proposal up to Rs 35,000 crore by issuing various debt instruments in Indian or foreign currency in domestic/overseas markets in one or more tranches.