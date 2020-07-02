App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Bank to raise $1.2 billion through equity share sale: Report

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Axis Bank is looking to raise as much as $1.2 billion through an equity share sale and is in talks with private equity (PE) firms for the fundraising.

The private lender might raise $800 million-$1 billion through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in the coming weeks, The Economic Times reported.

"We are taking an enabling resolution for a fundraising that is planned sooner rather than later," an official told the publication. The bank will need "strong capital buffers" to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the official added.

The lender has begun discussions with global PE players including Carlyle, Bain Capital, GIC (Singapore) and Fidelity, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Axis Bank, Bain, GIC and Carlyle had not yet responded to queries by The Economic Times, while Fidelity refused to comment.

The board of Axis Bank will meet on July 2 to discuss the capital raising plan.

In a statement on June 29, Axis Bank said the board would "explore the option of raising funds by issue of equity shares/ depository receipts and/or any other instruments or securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares including through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/ American Depository Receipts (ADRs)/ Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) program, preferential allotment or such other permissible mode or combinations thereof."

In its previous round of capital raising, Axis Bank raised Rs 12,500 crore through a QIP in September 2019 to fund business growth.
tags #Axis Bank

