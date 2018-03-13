Axis Bank to be able to process payments over WhatsApp soon  

India's third largest private sector bank Axis Bank today said it would soon be able to process payments over the popular chatting application 'WhatsApp'.

The bank also termed the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as a "huge opportunity".

"UPI we are the market leaders in terms of innovation, and we do believe that UPI is a huge opportunity. We are working in terms of creating a differentiated environment for our customers," Axis Bank Executive Director -Retail Banking, Rajiv Anand told reporters here.

"We are also working with partners like Google, WhatsApp, Uber, Ola and Samsung Pay to be able to create the ecosystem for customers to be able to make payments," he said.

According to Bank officials, Axis Bank enjoys 20 per cent market share in the UPI space.

Stating that Google Tez is already up and running, Anand in response to a question about the roll out said, "WhatsApp, we are in the process of integration. "...WhatsApp is currently running the beta version, the full version should...we are hoping is, will come with in the next month or two." Axis Bank said it's mobile banking spends touched Rs 51,030 crore in Q3 FY18, increasing 71 per cent YoY, thereby reinforcing the Bank's commitment to accelerate the 'Digital India' agenda.

It said over 66 per cent of the Bank's transactions were made through 'digital modes' in Q3 FY18 as against 52 per cent in Q1 FY17.

According to officials, the Bank's focus on cards, both credit and debit, also continues to remain high with Axis continuing to be the market leader in installing 'card-acceptance terminals'. As of Q3 FY18, the number stood upwards of 479,200.