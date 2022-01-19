MARKET NEWS

Axis Bank subsidiary sends legal notice to Zee promoters over non-payment of dues

In case of non-recovery before closure of the Zee-Sony Pictures Network India merger, Axis Finance said it will drag Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka to court and write to the market regulator.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST
Representative image.

Axis Bank's subsidiary has sent a legal notice to promoters of Zee Entertainment over non-repayment of loans worth Rs 146 crore, The Economic Times reported

In its notice, Axis Finance has demanded the clearing of the dues of two entities of the Essel Group, namely, Cyquator Media Services and Primat Infrapower & Multiventures.

“Please note that if payment is not made to our customers by you or your group of companies within a period of seven days from the date of receipt of payment, our customers will have no choice but to initiate appropriate legal proceedings against you, including a protest,” said the notice.

The notice claimed that the lender had granted a credit facility to both the Essel Group companies and the pledges were created in various group companies, including Direct Media Distribution Ventures, Essel Corporate LLP and Primat Infrapower & Multiventures.

In its response to the notice on Monday, Zee dismissed all allegations made by Axis Finance, calling it meritless and unjustified, reported Mint.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Axis Bank #Axis Finance #SEBI #Zee Entertainment
first published: Jan 19, 2022 10:41 am

