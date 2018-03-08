App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 08, 2018 08:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Axis Bank set to partner with WhatsApp for UPI

"The narrative from the fintech side has changed from being competitors to banks to collaborators to banks. Whether it is Axis powers Google tez for UPI or we will soon power WhatsApp for UPI," its executive director and head of retail banking, Rajiv Anand, said at an event here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Stressing that the fintech era is all about partnering, third largest private sector lender Axis Bank today said it will "soon" be able to process payments over the popular chatting application- WhatsApp.

"The narrative from the fintech side has changed from being competitors to banks to collaborators to banks. Whether it is Axis powers Google tez for UPI or we will soon power WhatsApp for UPI," its executive director and head of retail banking, Rajiv Anand, said at an event here.

It can be noted that the Facebook-owned app is already in the test phase of its payments application, where it is using the Unified Payment Interface for processing payments.

Operators like WhatsApp or Google are only the front-end, through which transactions are carried out, but they need to have tie-ups with banks at the backend for carrying out fund transfers.

WhatsApp has tied up with ICICI Bank to launch its payment service last month.

tags #Axis Bank #Business #Companies #Technology #UPI #WhatsApp

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC