Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 11:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Axis Bank sells 4.95% stake in NSDL to HDFC Bank for Rs 163 cr

Axis Bank sold 19,79,900 shares at a price of Rs 825 per unit.

Axis Bank sold 4.95 percent stake in National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) to its peer HDFC Bank for a consideration of Rs 163.34 crore.

Post-sale, Axis Bank would be left with 0.05 percent holding in NSDL, the lender said in a filing.

NSDL is primarily engaged in the business of providing depository services.

Axis Bank sold 19,79,900 shares at a price of Rs 825 per unit.

With the acquisition, HDFC Bank's holding will increase from the current 5 percent to 9.95 percent.

According to a filing by HDFC Bank, NSDL is a depository and so for increasing the bank's equity stake in the entity beyond 5 percent, no-objection has been received from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 10:52 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Business #Companies #HDFC Bank #India #NSDL

