Axis Bank sees 15,000 exits in a few months: Report

At least 15,000 Axis Bank employees, mostly at the branch level, have exited the company in the past few months, according to a report by The Economic Times. Some senior executives have also quit, it added.

This wave of resignations is expected to hit the bank hard as branch-level employees handle customers on a daily basis. Many moved out as they struggled to cope with the new management’s steep growth targets, the paper noted.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Several employees were unclear about their roles after the overhaul at the bank and many old-timers are feeling "discomfort with the cultural change", a source told the paper.

Axis Bank is now trying to increase its pace of hiring. In FY19, the bank had attrition of 11,500 people and currently has 72,000 employees.

Calling the employees "our biggest asset and differentiators" executive director Rajesh Dahiya added that the bank is expanding fast. "This has been a year of large number of new hirings, substantially higher numbers compared to last year both in gross as well as on net basis," he said.