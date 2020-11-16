PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2020 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Bank revises fixed deposit rates; check latest rates here

The interest rates on fixed deposits were earlier changed on August 26.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from November 13. The bank offers FDs with maturities ranging from seven days to 10 years.

The interest rates on FDs were earlier changed on August 26.

As per the latest FD rates, for the period of 30-45 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 3 percent. Earlier it was 2.5 percent.

For the period of 61 days to three months, the interest rate has been changed to 3 percent from the earlier 2.75 percent.

The interest rate has been slashed to 3.50 percent for the period of three months t0 six months from the earlier 4 percent. For the period of nine months to eleven months 25 days, the bank has changed the interest rates from 4.50 percent to 4.40 percent. The bank has kept the rates unchanged for the rest of the term deposits.

According to Mint, the bank offers higher rate to senior citizens on selected maturities. The bank offers interest rates to senior citizens, from 2.5 percent to 6 percent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

Here is the summary of the latest FD dates of Axis Bank:
TenureInterest RatesOld Rates
7 days to 14 days2.502.50
15 - 29 days2.502.50
30 days to 45 days3.002.50
46 days to 60 days3.002.50
61 days < 3 months3.002.75
3 months < 4 months3.504.00
4 months < 5 months3.504.00
5 months < 6 months3.504.00
6 months < 7 months4.404.40
7 months < 8 months4.404.40
8 months < 9 months4.404.40
9 months < 10 months4.404.50
10 months < 11 months4.404.50
11 months < 11 months 25 days4.404.50
11 months 25 days < 1 year5.155.15
1 year < 1 year 5 days5.155.15
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days5.105.10
1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days5.105.10
1 year 25 days < 13 months5.105.10
13 months < 14 months5.105.10
14 months < 15 months5.105.10
15 months < 16 months5.105.10
16 months < 17 months5.105.10
17 months < 18 months5.105.10
18 Months < 2 years5.255.25
2 years < 30 months5.405.40
30 months < 3 years5.405.40
3 years < 5 years5.405.40
5 years to 10 years5.505.50
HDFC Bank has also revised its interest rates on FDs maturing in one year and two years with effect from November 13. HDFC Bank has cut the interest rates by 10 basis points (bps) on deposits maturing in one year and two years. So, the interest rate for 1 year 1 day to 2 years has been cut from 5 percent to 4.90 percent.
First Published on Nov 16, 2020 09:25 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Business #fixed deposit #HDFC Bank #personal finance #stocks

