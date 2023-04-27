 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Axis Bank Q4 results: Top four highlights from the earnings report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Private sector lender Axis Bank on April 27 reported a standalone loss of Rs 5,728.42 crore for the March quarter of FY23 due to the buying cost of Citi Bank's India consumer business during the quarter.

Moneycontrol looks at the key highlights from the bank’s earnings report card:

Net loss

The private sector lender reported a net loss of Rs 5,728 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 4,117 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.