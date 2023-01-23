 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Axis Bank Q3 results | Here are top five highlights

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

The bank's retail loans grew 17 percent on-year and 1 percent on-quarter.

Axis Bank on January 23 reported healthy growth in its net profit on the back of higher net interest income (NII), net interest margins expansion, higher fees and moderation in operating expenses.

Here are the top five takeaways from the lender's Q3FY23 earnings:

Strong net profit

The bank’s standalone profit after tax (PAT) rose 62 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,853 crore for the quarter ending December.

The profit growth was higher than the estimates of analysts. The average of the estimates of seven brokerages polled by Moneycontrol had forecast the net profit for the December quarter at Rs 5,321.5 crore.

Net interest income