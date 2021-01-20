Axis Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 7.1% YoY to Rs. 1,881.9 cr: Emkay

Axis Bank | In the last one year, the stock has fallen 8 percent from Rs 748 on January 14, 2020 to Rs 688 on January 13, 2021.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Axis Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1,881.9 crore up 7.1% year-on-year (up 11.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 16.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,514.9 crore, according to Emkay.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 20.6% Y-o-Y (up 0.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,924.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.