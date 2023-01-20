 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Axis Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 55.8% YoY to Rs. 5,630.5 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jan 20, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 30.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 11,320.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects Axis Bank to report net profit at Rs. 5,630.5 crore up 55.8% year-on-year (up 5.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 37.3% Y-o-Y (up 9.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,457.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

