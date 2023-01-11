English
    Axis Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 48.6% YoY to Rs. 5,369.9 cr: Emkay

    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 24.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 10,796 crore, according to Emkay.

    January 11, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Axis Bank to report net profit at Rs. 5,369.9 crore up 48.6% year-on-year (up 0.8% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 24.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 10,796 crore, according to Emkay.


    Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 30.5% Y-o-Y (up 4.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,038.8 crore.


