Axis Bank Q3 Net Profit may dip 14.6% YoY to Rs. 1,500.6 cr: Motilal Oswal

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 14.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,402.6 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

January 19, 2021 / 07:19 PM IST
Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Banks and Insurance sector. The brokerage house expects Axis Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1,500.6 crore down 14.6% year-on-year (down 10.8% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 14.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,402.6 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.


Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 18.9% Y-o-Y (down 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,828.5 crore.


TAGS: #Axis Bank #Banks and Insurance #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Motilal Oswal #Result Poll
first published: Jan 19, 2021 07:19 pm

