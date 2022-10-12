 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Axis Bank Q2 Net Profit seen up 53.4% YoY to Rs. 4,778 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Oct 12, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 26.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 10,012.4 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Axis Bank to report net profit at Rs. 4,778 crore up 53.4% year-on-year (up 15.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 17.8% Y-o-Y (up 18.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,985.6 crore.

