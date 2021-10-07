MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Axis Bank Q2 Net Profit seen up 38.9% YoY to Rs. 2,336.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 15.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,472.4 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Broker Research
October 07, 2021 / 02:50 PM IST
axis-bank_60435569

axis-bank_60435569

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Axis Bank to report net profit at Rs. 2,336.7 crore up 38.9% year-on-year (up 8.2% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 15.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,472.4 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 2.1% Y-o-Y (down 5.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,751.2 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Axis Bank #banking #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll
first published: Oct 7, 2021 02:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.