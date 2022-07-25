Axis Bank Q1 results | Here are top five highlights of a healthy quarter

Private lender Axis Bank on July 25 reported a better-than-expected 91 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit for the April-June quarter helped by a sharp decline in loan-loss provisions and a healthy topline.

An average of estimates from eight brokerages polled by Moneycontrol had expected Axis Bank to report a 66.6 percent rise in net profit YoY to Rs 3,597.7 crore. Here are the five takeaways from the private lender's Q1FY23 earnings:

1 Strong net profit

The bank’s standalone profit after tax grew to Rs 4,125 crore in the April-June quarter, up from Rs 2,160 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Most banks have reported a healthy profit growth in the first quarter. ICICI Bank, for instance, reported a 50 percent rise in net profit in the June quarter.

2 Decline in provisions

Axis Bank’s provisions and contingencies declined sharply year-on-year to Rs 359.36 crore in the April-June quarter, down from Rs 3,302 crore in the year-ago period. Provisions for the June quarter were also lower than Rs 987.23 crore reported in the January-March quarter.

Specific loan loss provisions for Q1FY23 were, however, higher at Rs 777 crore compared to Rs 602 crore in the January-March period.

On an aggregated basis, provision coverage ratio, including specific, standard, additional and Covid provisions stood at 134 percent of the gross non-performing assets (NPA) as on June 30. Credit cost for the quarter stood at 0.41 percent, down 129 basis points (bps) YoY. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point

3 Healthy topline

Axis Bank’s net interest income, or the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 21 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,384 crore from Rs 7,760 crore a year ago. The street's estimate for NII was Rs 9,186.6 crore.

Net interest margin (NIM) expanded to 14 bps YoY to 3.60 percent and was up 11 bps sequentially.

4 Improved asset quality

The bank has shown an improvement in asset quality and a decline in bad loans on both sequential and yearly basis.

Net non-performing asset ratio declined to 0.64 percent on June 30, from 0.73 percent in March 31. Gross NPA ratio fell to 2.76 percent in June, down from 2.82 percent in March and 3.85 percent in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

5 Robust balance sheet

The bank’s balance sheet grew 14 percent YoY and stood at Rs 11.53 lakh crore as on June 30. Retail loans grew 25 percent YoY and 3 percent sequentially. Retail loans constituted 59 percent of the loan book.

Total deposits grew 14 percent YoY on the quarterly average balance (QAB) basis and 13 percent YoY on the period-end basis.

On July 25, the stock closed 0.56 percent lower at 726.65 on the National Stock Exchange.