Axis Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 97.4% YoY to Rs. 2,195.8 cr: Emkay Research

Emkay Research has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Axis Bank to report net profit at Rs. 2,195.8 crore up 97.4% year-on-year (down 18% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 11.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,775.3 crore, according to Emkay Research.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 6.7% Y-o-Y (down 9.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,235.6 crore.

