Axis Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 68% YoY to Rs. 3,632 cr: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Axis Bank to report net profit at Rs. 3,632 crore up 68% year-on-year (down 12% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 17 percent Y-o-Y (up 3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,103 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 1% Y-o-Y (down 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,325 crore.

