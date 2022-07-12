Axis Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 61.7% YoY to Rs. 3,493.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects Axis Bank to report net profit at Rs. 3,493.9 crore up 61.7% year-on-year (down 15.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 16.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,057.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 0.1% Y-o-Y (down 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,408.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

