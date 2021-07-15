Axis Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 17% YoY to Rs. 6,860 cr: Sharekhan

axis-bank_60435569

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Axis Bank to report net profit at Rs. 6,860 crore up 17% year-on-year.

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 15 percent Y-o-Y (up 7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,050 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 17% Y-o-Y to Rs. 6,860 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

