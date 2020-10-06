Axis Bank offers 4-12% pay hikes to employees despite COVID-19 situation: Report

Axis Bank has joined other Indian private lenders in offering pay hikes to staff despite the COVID-19 pandemic threatening profit.

The 4-12 percent pay hike will be applicable from October 1, based on performance, sources told Bloomberg. India’s third largest private lender also paid all its 76,000 staff bonuses, they added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Apart from Axis Bank, India’s largest lender HDFC Bank hiked staff salaries and paid bonuses in April, other sources told the publisher. And second-largest lender ICICI Bank gave 80 percent of its 100,000 employees bonus and pay hike from July, different sources said.

The moves come even as the pandemic has forced the domestic and global banking sector to cut jobs and slash salaries.

Despite lowered credit ratings, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank raised $9 billion from equity markets, which has given them financial leeway in coping with bad loans and credit crunch.

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank did not respond to queries, as per the report.