MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Axis Bank offers 10-15% off on Flipkart, Amazon for ASAP Digital Savings Account

The cashback can be availed through "Grab Deals", the Axis Bank's online marketplace.

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 03:44 PM IST
Axis Bank

Axis Bank


Axis Bank has announced a 10-15 percent cashback offer on Flipkart and Amazon for new bank customers of its ASAP Digital Savings Accounts.

The lender is also offering a 45 percent cashback on more than 30 major brands.

The cashback can be availed through "Grab Deals", the Axis Bank's online marketplace.

There are four types of ASAP Digital Savings Accounts - Easy, Prime, Priority and Burgundy. Customers can open an account  via the bank's website or mobile app through the Video KYC process.

"These mega offers are the best in the industry - debit cards offering 10 percent on Easy, 12.5 percent on Prime and flat 15 percent on Priority & Burgundy accounts. This is a limited period offer applicable to new to bank customers till November 2021," the bank said in a statement.

Close

Related stories

"The cashback offer benefit will be applicable for 6 months post account opening and the cashback earned will be credited directly to the customer’s account," the bank said in a statement.

Here are the steps involved in opening an ASAP Digital Savings Accounts

> Verification of customer via OTP,
> Capturing of details required to open a Savings Account
> A short video call with a bank representative to complete the KYC process

> Initial Funding.

Ravi Narayanan, Group Executive & Head- Branch Banking, Retail Liabilities & Products, Axis Bank, said "In alignment with our 'Dil Se open' philosophy, we are pleased to introduce the 'ASAP Digital Savings Account'. Through this proposition, we offer customers a simple, seamless digital process for opening accounts with us and enjoy industry leading cashback offers. Today, most cashback offers are restricted to credit card owners, which is a small set in the country. We want to democratize cashback for customers and hope they find these offers enticing, particularly during the upcoming festive season."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Axis Bank
first published: Oct 4, 2021 03:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.