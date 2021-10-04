Axis Bank offers 10-15% off on Flipkart, Amazon for ASAP Digital Savings Account

Axis Bank

Axis Bank has announced a 10-15 percent cashback offer on Flipkart and Amazon for new bank customers of its ASAP Digital Savings Accounts.

The lender is also offering a 45 percent cashback on more than 30 major brands.

The cashback can be availed through "Grab Deals", the Axis Bank's online marketplace.

There are four types of ASAP Digital Savings Accounts - Easy, Prime, Priority and Burgundy. Customers can open an account via the bank's website or mobile app through the Video KYC process.

"These mega offers are the best in the industry - debit cards offering 10 percent on Easy, 12.5 percent on Prime and flat 15 percent on Priority & Burgundy accounts. This is a limited period offer applicable to new to bank customers till November 2021," the bank said in a statement.

"The cashback offer benefit will be applicable for 6 months post account opening and the cashback earned will be credited directly to the customer’s account," the bank said in a statement.

Here are the steps involved in opening an ASAP Digital Savings Accounts

> Verification of customer via OTP,> Capturing of details required to open a Savings Account> A short video call with a bank representative to complete the KYC process

> Initial Funding.

Ravi Narayanan, Group Executive & Head- Branch Banking, Retail Liabilities & Products, Axis Bank, said "In alignment with our 'Dil Se open' philosophy, we are pleased to introduce the 'ASAP Digital Savings Account'. Through this proposition, we offer customers a simple, seamless digital process for opening accounts with us and enjoy industry leading cashback offers. Today, most cashback offers are restricted to credit card owners, which is a small set in the country. We want to democratize cashback for customers and hope they find these offers enticing, particularly during the upcoming festive season."