Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra to hire 5,000 fresh graduates, higher focus on tech talent: Report

Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are looking to hire around 5,000 fresh graduates in total, The Economic Times reported.
The latest recruitment round would see a higher focus on on-boarding tech talent, along with an increased emphasis on design skills which are increasingly in demand.
Of the two private lenders, Kotak Mahindra bank is looking to hire around 2,600 fresh graduates. Meanwhile, Axis Bank would be hiring over 2,300 fresh graduates, of which 2,000 would be taken in for entry-level positions, while the remaining candidates would be sought from B-schools, IITs and NITs, the report stated.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
The report added that this would be the first time that Kotak Mahindra Bank turned towards engineering colleges, including them in their campus outreach activities.While IT and analytics continue to be focus areas, "this year, we have also focussed on hiring in risk, compliance and cybersecurity roles," Axis Bank HR head Rajkamal Vempati told ET.