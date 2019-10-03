Axis Bank, ICICI Bank have a strong business model: Nilesh Shah of Envision Capital

The worst is behind for the Indian stock market from a domestic point of view, according to Nilesh Shah, managing director and CEO of Envision Capital.

Shah said that any incremental damage will only occur if something goes terribly wrong with the market.

"What is now left is addressing the demand side challenges and that could probably happen over the next few weeks or months," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Shah also shared his mantra for the stock market: "Hope for the best and prepare for the worst."

Talking about the fall seen in the financials on Tuesday (October 1), he said, "Financials are also going through a similar consolidation the way other sectors go through, which means be with the top two, three, four names."

According to him, banks like Axis Bank and ICICI Bank still seem to have a strong business model and their asset quality remains intact. "They have a strong balance sheet and so even if they have to take a hit of few hundred crore they can take that hit, digest it and move on," he said.

With regards to IT, Shah said the sector still has a long way to go because the value proposition which the sector offers to some of the global corporations is still very much intact.