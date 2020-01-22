Axis Bank files insolvency plea against RPower arm

Reliance Power said one of its lenders Axis Bank has initiated insolvency process against its subsidiary Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd for a claim of Rs 553.28 crore. "...application for initiation of CIRP (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) for Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, has been filed by only one of its lender Axis Bank Ltd for a claim of Rs 553.28 crore," Reliance Power said in a regulatory filing.