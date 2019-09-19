Axis Bank fixes Rs 661.5 as floor price for QIP; issue size tipped at $2bn

Axis Bank has announced the floor price for its equity issue by qualified institutional placements (QIP) at Rs 661.50 per equity share, according to a release filed with the exchanges.

Reports stated that the bank is looking to raise between $ 1.5-2 billion (the equivalent of Rs 14,000 crore) via equity issuance. Foreign investors as well as domestic investors like mutual funds, etc. have shown an inclination to participate in the issue. Existing promoters like LIC & GIC could also participate in order to maintain their stake.

A report noted that taking last two week’s average price, the equity dilution can be between 4.6-8.6 percent, while the book value can increase between 2-7 percent and the Tier I capitalization of the bank can strengthen by 1.2 percent-2.3 percent.