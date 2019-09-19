App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Bank fixes Rs 661.5 as floor price for QIP; issue size tipped at $2bn

The funds raised will be used for growth as well as strengthening of the balance sheet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Axis Bank has announced the floor price for its equity issue by qualified institutional placements (QIP) at Rs 661.50 per equity share, according to a release filed with the exchanges.

Reports stated that the bank is looking to raise between $ 1.5-2 billion (the equivalent of Rs 14,000 crore) via equity issuance. Foreign investors as well as domestic investors like mutual funds, etc. have shown an inclination to participate in the issue. Existing promoters like LIC & GIC could also participate in order to maintain their stake.

A report noted that taking last two week’s average price, the equity dilution can be between 4.6-8.6 percent, while the book value can increase between 2-7 percent and the Tier I capitalization of the bank can strengthen by 1.2 percent-2.3 percent.

Close
The funds raised will be used for growth as well as strengthening of the balance sheet.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Business #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.