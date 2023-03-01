 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Axis Bank closes Citi India deal at lowered price of $1.41 billion

Mar 01, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST

The deal was closed at a slightly lower sum of 116.03 billion rupees ($1.41 billion) due to Citi’s customer attrition and a fall in deposit base, Subrat Mohanty, Axis Bank’s group executive of banking operations and transformation, said at a briefing.

Indian private lender Axis Bank Ltd said on Wednesday it completed a deal to buy Citigroup Inc’s local consumer and non-banking finance businesses, marking the U.S. lender’s exit from its credit card and retail businesses in the country.

The deal, when announced in March 2022, was worth 123.25 billion rupees.

The acquisition is expected to add 2.4 million Citi customers to Axis Bank, less than the initially announced 3 million.