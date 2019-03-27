App
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Axis Bank board to meet on April 25 to consider fund raising

The board will also approve the audited financial results for the January-March quarter and the full fiscal 2018-19 which ends on March 31, Axis Bank said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Private sector Axis Bank on Wednesday said it will consider raising funds in Indian as well as foreign currency by issuing debt instruments at its two-day board meeting beginning April 25.

The bank's board will consider and approve "borrowing/raising funds in Indian currency/foreign currency by issue of debt instruments including but not limited to bonds and non-convertble debentures...," it said.

Shares of Axis Bank closed at Rs 760.15 apiece, up 0.39 per cent on the BSE.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Business #Market news

