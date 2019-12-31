App
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Axis Bank appoints Amit Talgeri as Chief Risk Officer

"Cyril Anand, the incumbent CRO will retire from the services of the bank, with effect from close of business hours of December 31, 2019," Axis Bank said in a statement.

Axis Bank on Tuesday appointed Amit Talgeri as the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the bank for three years, from January 1, 2020.

Additionally, Naveen Tahilyani has been appointed as Group Executive -- Head Banking Operations and Transformation -- with effective from January 6.

Tahilyani will take charge of the position to lead operations, technology, strategy and analytics from January 6, 2020, it said.

Both, Tahilyani and Talgeri will report to Managing Director and CEO of the bank Amitabh Chaudhry, the company said.

"We are confident that with these appointments, the bank will further consolidate its leadership position across multiple businesses, as we look forward to progressing to the next phase of growth," Chaudhry said.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 12:38 pm

tags #Amit Talgeri #Axis Bank #Business #chief risk officer #Companies

