    AWS report highlights Rs 745 cr revenue opportunity for Indian businesses harnessing data

    Amazon's cloud computing unit, AWS, has also announced the launch of AWS Data Lab in India, a move the company said aims to help more organisations accelerate their data maturity journey.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST
    Over half (63 per cent) of organisations surveyed in India shared that effectively capturing and analysing data can lead to improved productivity, followed by increased sales and revenue (60 per cent), and improved customer experiences (56 per cent).(Reuters Image)

    Organisations in India that harness the power of data can potentially grow their annual business revenue by 13.6 per cent on an average, which is equivalent to up to Rs 745.1 crore in additional annual revenue in case of large organisations, a new report by Amazon Web Services (AWS) said.

    "AWS, an Amazon.com company, released findings from a new research report, which shows that organisations in India that harness the power of data can grow their annual business revenue by 13.6 per cent on average," AWS said adding for large organisations, this is equivalent to Rs 7,451 million in additional annual revenue.

    According to a statement, the Demystifying Data 2022 report surveyed 521 senior business decision-makers in Indian organisations. It was commissioned by AWS and prepared by Deloitte Access Economics.