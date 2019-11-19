App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Avoid PSB, aviation and telecom stocks: Nilesh Shah, Envision Capital

However, he is positive on the IT sector and expects the stocks to grow by 8-15 percent in the coming years.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director and CEO of Envision Capital, has advised investors to avoid telecom stocks, saying that there were no reasons to be invested in the sector.

"It is not a sector to be in. All the reasons seen to not invest in the sector are there for this sector; they require loads of capital, there is always a regulatory overhang and there is always the risk of disruption because of change in technology. Therefore, as a sector, it’s avoided," Shah said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Apart from telecom, he is also advising investors to avoid aviation and road construction companies and public sector banks.

Close

He, however, is positive on the IT sector and expects the stocks to grow by 8-15 percent in the coming years.

related news

Talking about NBFCs, Shah said: "In the very short-term, it’s looking expensive but the reality is there is a very strong runway of growth there and don’t be surprised if these kinds of businesses, the entire pack put together, could grow at 15-20 percent for the next 10 years and that is the big opportunity.”

Talking about the overall market sentiment, he said: "Our sense broadly is that maybe sometime between now and 2020 there could be further consolidation in the market. Of course, there are going to be expectations around the budget; there are some triggers like BPCL, Air India divestment where the government believes it can do the strategic divestment by the end of this financial year. So it’s going to be very event packed."

Source: CNBC-TV18

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 02:54 pm

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.