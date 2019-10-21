Avision aims to install 3,000 self-service copiers in India

Taiwan-based Avision on October 21 said it plans to install 3,000 units of its self-service copiers across the country in partnership with various entities as it looks to bring in affordable printing solutions for consumers in India.

The company, which has been working with government agencies and banks in India over the last decade, said its new device also integrates mobile payment options that allow users to pay for printouts digitally.

"Not every house has a printer, but there are printing requirements that users have. We are talking to various partners to set up 3,000 printers across different locations from where they can take copy and take prints with the advantage of paying digitally as we have already integrated different UPI-supported mobile wallets," Avision Marketing Head Claire Sung said.

She added that these printers can be set up across different locations like cafes, government offices, school and college campuses and bank branches. The locations would be shown on an app.

While the company did not disclose the pricing of the device, it said it will work with the partners on a revenue-sharing model.